Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

