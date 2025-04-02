Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,285 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 842,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.