Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.92 and last traded at $168.38. 1,860,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,592,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.09.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

