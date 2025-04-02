O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.13.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

