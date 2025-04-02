Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $161,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.75 and a 200 day moving average of $271.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

