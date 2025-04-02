Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

LHX opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day moving average is $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

