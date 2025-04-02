Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 299 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

