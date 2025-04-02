SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $536.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

