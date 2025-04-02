VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

VersaBank Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:VBNK opened at C$14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.53. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$12.94 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on VersaBank from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.