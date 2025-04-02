Tradewinds LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 512,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.