Tradewinds LLC. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

