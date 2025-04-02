Tradewinds LLC. Sells 13,988 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $330.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.00.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

