3,810 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,835,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 195,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.