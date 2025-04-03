Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Invests $412,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $106.73 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $660,804.48. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock worth $6,353,261. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.