Allen Wealth Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

