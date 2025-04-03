Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Grows By 25.0%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 28.2 %

Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.