Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Grows By 25.0%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Orvana Minerals Trading Up 28.2 %
Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
About Orvana Minerals
