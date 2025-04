Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Grows By 25.0%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 28.2 %

Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carl├ęs mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

