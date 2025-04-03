National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 34,520 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

