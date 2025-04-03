StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after buying an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $43.19 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

