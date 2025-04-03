National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 143,554 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PG&E were worth $44,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

