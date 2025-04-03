PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSQH. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of PSQ in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get PSQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

PSQ Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in PSQ by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSQH opened at $2.19 on Thursday. PSQ has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.21.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. On average, analysts predict that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.