Climber Capital SA Purchases Shares of 9,090 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.76 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.