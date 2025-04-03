Climber Capital SA Invests $5.94 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,732,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,140,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

