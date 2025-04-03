Climber Capital SA Purchases New Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Climber Capital SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 894,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 756,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 670,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 94,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.