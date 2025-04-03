StoneX Group Inc. Has $869,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 883,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119,167 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 632,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

