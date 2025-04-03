The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 968,601 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 1,501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 739,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,685,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

