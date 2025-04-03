Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $129.35 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $129,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

