Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,423 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $121,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,113,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 800,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

