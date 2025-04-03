Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

