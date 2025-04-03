Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 63,443 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $106,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,223,984.45. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,720. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,827 shares of company stock worth $11,632,518. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.