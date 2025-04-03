DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 55,926 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,926 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $25,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

