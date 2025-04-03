Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324,038 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXT

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.