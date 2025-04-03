Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Position Cut by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

