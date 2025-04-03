Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 1st

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, iCoreConnect, Venus Acquisition, MicroAlgo, bioAffinity Technologies, ReShape Lifesciences, and Cloudastructure are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between approximately $300 million and $2 billion, though exact definitions can vary. These stocks are often seen as having higher growth potential but may also exhibit increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $6.69 on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 23,842,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,146,762. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

ICCT traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,649,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,581. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. iCoreConnect has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of Venus Acquisition stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,778,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Venus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

NASDAQ:MLGO traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,677,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,911. MicroAlgo has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $509.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 460,150,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.12. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

ReShape Lifesciences stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 224,214,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,331. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Cloudastructure (CSAI)

Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

CSAI stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,267,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,464. Cloudastructure has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

