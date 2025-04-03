Bislett Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Bislett Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Live Group accounts for 2.8% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,285,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

