Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 1,018 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $468.35 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.65.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

