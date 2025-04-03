Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.