Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMPX. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

