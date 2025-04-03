Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 563.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 508,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 431,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Biohaven by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

