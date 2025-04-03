Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,004 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $277.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.38. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

