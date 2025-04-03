Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 107.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZPW has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

EZCORP Stock Down 1.3 %

EZCORP stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $841.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

