Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.81 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.