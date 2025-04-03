Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.91 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Concordium has a market cap of $55.91 million and approximately $533,390.52 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Concordium has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 13,846,190,505 coins and its circulating supply is 11,449,427,686 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/@concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

