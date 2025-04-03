sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. sUSD has a total market cap of $28.94 million and $147,831.63 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,797.66 or 0.99967409 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81,336.21 or 0.99403467 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
sUSD Profile
sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 30,418,085 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
