sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. sUSD has a total market cap of $28.94 million and $147,831.63 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,797.66 or 0.99967409 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81,336.21 or 0.99403467 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 30,418,085 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

