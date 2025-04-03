Utrust Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.31 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 704,112,145 tokens. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

