Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 57851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.