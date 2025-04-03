SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 243109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

SDI Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.17.

SDI Group Company Profile

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

