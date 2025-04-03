Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 70955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).
Arecor Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.15. The stock has a market cap of £15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.18.
About Arecor Therapeutics
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
