MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 608,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,347,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 198,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,698.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,659,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

