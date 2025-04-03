Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.70 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 195.51 ($2.56), with a volume of 63732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.65).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLBS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 475 ($6.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 475 ($6.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.
