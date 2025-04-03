Diametric Capital LP Has $171,000 Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 35.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 57.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.93. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

